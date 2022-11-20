Pospisil tops Mmoh to win Drummondville National Bank Challenger title

Canada’s Vasek Pospisil claimed the Drummondville National Bank Challenger title on home soil Sunday at the René-Verrier Indoor Tennis Club.

The 32-year-old from Vernon, B.C., defeated second-seeded Michael Mmoh from the United States 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 in the nearly three-hour final to earn his second Challenger title of the year.

Pospisil, who was seeded third in the tournament, fired 18 aces and saved eight of 10 break points.

The title victory will vault Pospisil to No. 100 on the ATP rankings and should guarantee him a direct berth into January’s Australian Open, according to Tennis Canada.

Before heading Down Under for the first Grand Slam of 2023 though, Pospisil will join Team Canada for the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain. Pospisil, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau are set to take on Germany in the quarterfinals.

