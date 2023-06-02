Rafael Nadal has surgery for hip injury that forced him to miss French Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning a point as he plays Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament. (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

PARIS — Rafael Nadal had arthroscopic surgery on Friday night for the injured left hip flexor that forced him to sit out the French Open for the first time since he won the first of his record 14 titles there in his 2005 tournament debut.

Nadal’s spokesman, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, said three doctors were involved in the procedure, which was taking place in Barcelona.

Perez-Barbadillo said he expected to be able to pass along information about the operation on Saturday, which is Nadal’s 37th birthday.

The Spaniard has been sidelined since January, when he hurt his hip during a second-round loss at the Australian Open.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.