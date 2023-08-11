Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev falls to Alex de Minaur at National Bank Open

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves to Alex de Minaur of Australia in quarterfinal tennis action at the National Bank Open. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Second-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev is out of the National Bank Open.

He dropped a 7-6 (7), 7-5 decision to Australia’s Alex de Minaur in quarterfinal play today at Sobeys Stadium.

The result leaves just three seeded players left in the competition.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is set to meet 12th-seeded American Tommy Paul this evening.

The late match on centre court pits seventh-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner against Gael Monfils of France.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain locked up a semifinal berth earlier in the day with a 6-4, 6-2 win over American Mackenzie McDonald.

