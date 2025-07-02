Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz highlight a strong entry list at this summer's National Bank Open men's tournament in Toronto.

The world No. 1 and No. 2 will hit the court at Sobeys Stadium for the ATP Masters 1000 event from July 27 to Aug. 7, Tennis Canada announced Wednesday.

The annual Canadian tennis tournament is expanding to a 12-day format with a 96-player main draw for the first time.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Montreal's Gabriel Diallo also feature on the entry list, which includes the ATP's top 73 players.

Five main-draw wild cards will also be announced in the coming weeks.