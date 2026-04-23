Canada will face Brazil in November with its Billie Jean King Cup standing on the line.

The eighth-ranked Canadians, seeded second, dropped into the playoffs after a 3-1 loss to Kazakhstan in the qualifiers earlier this month.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., Kayla Cross of London, Ont., Ariana Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Sasha Vagramov of Port Moody, B.C., represented Canada in that tie in Astana.

Brazil will confirm the venue and playing surface for the Nov. 16-22 tie.

Canada, which won the Billie Jean King Cup title in 2023, is 12-0 all-time against Brazil in the women’s international team competition.