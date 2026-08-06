Another top-five seed has made an early exit at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

No. 3 Alex De Minaur of Australia lost in the Round of 32 with a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-1 loss to unseeded Englishman Cam Norrie on Thursday in Montreal.

De Minaur's loss means all of the top four seeds and six of the top seven in the men's bracket have been eliminated or withdrawn from the tournament.

Only No. 5 American Ben Shelton, who will play his own Round of 32 match on Friday, remains alive.

De Minaur looked like he'd cruise into the next round when he held a double-break lead in the second set before earning a match-point opportunity. But 62 minutes later, Norrie's epic comeback was complete as the Australian fell apart.