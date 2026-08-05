TORONTO — Leylah Fernandez salvaged a victory for Canada on Wednesday night to cap a rough 48-hour stretch for the country’s tennis program.

The No. 30 seed, from Laval, Que., downed Mexico’s Renata Zarazua 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court in a second-round match at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Fernandez was the last Canadian remaining in either the women’s or men’s singles draws before she even took to the court for her first match after getting a bye in the first round.

Hours earlier, top men’s hope Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew from the men’s NBO in Montreal with a back injury. One day earlier, Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo retired from their matches with injuries.

And, of course, defending women’s champion Victoria Mboko of Canada had to drop out with a knee injury that kept her out of Wimbledon and also has forced her to take a pass on the upcoming US Open.

But with the 13 other Canadians entered in the tournaments’ main draws eliminated, Fernandez stepped up.

In the midst of a rough year in which she was 13-20 overall heading into Wednesday and a first-round loser at all three Grand Slams to date, Fernandez overpowered the 73rd-ranked Zarazua.

Fernandez, the world No. 34, will be an underdog in her next match Friday as she faces No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva. The 19-year-old Russian won the French Open this year and also beat Fernandez in straight sets at a clay-court event in Madrid.

“If I play Leylah, for sure it's going to be tough,” Andreeva told reporters after crushing Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-0 on Wednesday afternoon. “Starting with that she's playing at home, so obviously the crowd is going to support her.

“At the same time, she's an amazing player. The last time we played against each other it was a very tough match … I'm sure that it's going to be a very entertaining match for people, and a super tough match for both of us.”

Just one of the 10 top seeds is out. No. 6 seed Linda Noskova, playing for the first time since winning Wimbledon last month, lost 7-6 (5), 6-1 to Caty McNally of the U.S.

No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina and No. 3 Jessica Pegula both won three-set matches on Wednesday to move on.

Fernandez, in a unique twist for the Canadian tournament, was not the headliner for the evening draw.

Rising Filipino star Alexandra Eala was responsible for selling out the session quickly when the schedule was announced. The city’s large Filipino community came out in full force to cheer her on.

The 20th-seeded Eala — coming off a victory over Pegula to capture the DC Open, making her the first Filipino to win a WTA Tour event — was to face Alycia Parks of the U.S. in the late match.

The crowd for Fernandez’s match was decidedly in her corner.

Fernandez also has ties to the Filipino community as her mother is Filipino-Canadian.

Eala beat Fernandez in the round of 16 in Washington last week.