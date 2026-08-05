The top seed is out of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers men's tournament after just one match.

Germany's Alexander Zverev lost 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-4 to world No. 69 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in a second-round match on Wednesday in Montreal.

Like all seeded players, the 2026 French Open champ got a bye in the first round.

Zverev won the NBO in 2017.