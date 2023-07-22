Wimbledon champion Alcaraz thriving on grass as he wins again at Hopman Cup

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz speaks to ballboys and girls as he leaves the court after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Alastair Grant/AP)

NICE, France (AP) — Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz continued his strong form on grass by beating No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 6-7 (6), 10-5 in the Hopman Cup on Saturday.

The top-ranked Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday, had only three aces compared to six for Coric but saved the two break points he faced. It was Alcaraz’s second straight victory here after winning against David Goffin of Belgium on Friday.

Since clinching the Queen’s Club Championships final last month for his first grass-court title, Alcaraz has not looked back on what he once called his least favoured surface.

The exhibition event is at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France, with mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.

Alcaraz was playing again later Saturday in doubles alongside Rebeka Masarova against Coric and Donna Vekic.

The tournament final is schedule for Sunday.

