MUNICH — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev will play for a record-equalling third ATP Munich title after reaching the final on Saturday.

The German riding home crowd support will face second-seeded Ben Shelton in Sunday's decider at the BMW Open.

Zverev lost his serve only once while beating Fabian Marozsan of Hungary 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the semifinals. Marozsan made 28 unforced errors.

Shelton overcame fifth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 from a break down in the final set. Shelton also was two points from defeat twice in the tiebreak.