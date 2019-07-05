2018 Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson loses in third round

WIMBLEDON, England — Last year’s runner-up at Wimbledon came up against the same player who eliminated the previous runner-up at Wimbledon.

He lost, too.

Fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson, a tall South African who lost to Novak Djokovic in last year’s final, was beaten by 26th-seeded Guido Pella 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Friday on Centre Court in the third round.

Pella beat 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic in the second round last year — after losing the opening two sets. The 29-year-old Argentine will be playing in the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time when he faces 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic.

Anderson converted only one of his nine break points against Pella.

"He made life really difficult for me, I felt. He moves really, really well," said Anderson, who is 6-foot-8 (2.03 metres) and has one of the best serves on tour. "I felt I had a pretty hard time keeping him on defence, finishing out the points. When I was able to do that, I had the most success.

"I could have probably served a little bit better."

Raonic, who lost to Andy Murray in the 2016 Wimbledon final, reached the fourth round by beating unseeded American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1.

The 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) Opelka was making his Wimbledon debut and knocked out three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round.

In the women’s draw, two former No. 1s advanced to the fourth round and another two lost in the third round.

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova defeated Hsieh Su-wei 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, while 14th-seeded Caroline Wozniacki lost to Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-2. In a match between two former top-ranked players, Simona Halep beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1 on Centre Court.

Wozniacki was leading 4-0 in the first set and also broke Zhang in the opening game of the second before losing four straight games. The Dane repeatedly grew frustrated with the result of Hawk-Eye challenges, complaining to the chair umpire on several occasions that the calls made by the review system were wrong.

"I thought there was a few ones that I saw way differently," Wozniacki said. "But it is what it is. You can’t really change a Hawk-Eye call.

"Maybe it was right. I just saw it differently."

Later Friday, Coco Gauff will be the headline act on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Not bad for a 15-year-old in her first Grand Slam tournament.

The American will play the last match of the day at the All England Club’s biggest stadium when she faces Polona Hercog of Slovenia, another unseeded player.

Gauff has quickly become a star at the grass-court major championship. She beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round and 2017 semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova in the second.

Another exciting teenager, 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, will also try to reach the fourth round when he takes on Ugo Humbert on No. 1 Court.

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic was facing Hubert Hurkacz in that arena.