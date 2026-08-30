Canada's Leylah Fernandez began her 2026 US Open run successfully.

The Montreal native beat China's Shuai Zhang 6-3, 6-2 in their first-round match on Sunday.

Fernandez was an offensive force during, tallying 22 winners and four aces on her way to winning 61 total points.

There's still work for her to clean up, however, as she committed 13 unforced errors and appeared to struggle with her toss at times, perhaps leading to her three double faults.