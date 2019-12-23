Andreescu withdraws from season-opening ASB Classic with knee injury

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has been forced to withdraw from the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand due to a knee injury.

The US Open champion was supposed to start her 2020 season at the event in two weeks time, but the lingering knee injury she suffered at the WTA Finals limited her off-season training.

“I’m super disappointed about it,” said Andreescu in a video released on Twitter from the tournament’s official account. “I spoke to my team and I really have to do what’s best for my knee right now. I had so many amazing memories there so hopefully I can create more in 2021.”

Andreescu had already withdrawn from an exhibition event in Hawaii because of the knee injury.

The ASB Classic was the site of Andreescu’s first breakthrough in 2019, when she reached the final as a qualifier ranked 152nd in the world, beating former world No. 1s Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams before falling in the final to Julia Goerges.

The run in Auckland jump-started her incredible 2019 season, which saw the Mississauga-native win three titles, including her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open.

Despite her success, injuries limited Andreescu to just 11 events in 2019, three of which she was forced to retire from. She was also forced to skip Wimbledon with a shoulder ailment. Her season ended at the WTA Finals when she hurt her knee and was forced to retire from her second round robin match against Karolina Pliskova.

Andreescu will hope to be healthy in time to play the season’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on Jan. 20.