Andujar beats Edmund to win Grand Prix Hassan II title

MARRAKECH, Morocco — Pablo Andujar of Spain swept aside second-seeded Kyle Edmund 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday to win the Grand Prix Hassan II for the third time.

Andujar saved two break points when serving for the match and then won on his second match point for his fourth ATP Tour title.

He won the tournament in 2011 and 2012 when it was in Casablanca. Edmund, ranked No. 26, was appearing in his first career final.

Edmund had looked strong in the quarterfinals and semifinals — not dropping a set — but dropped his serve six times against Andujar. The British player failed to make the most of his chances on Andujar’s serve, taking just two of his nine break-point chances.

Andujar, a 32-year-old veteran ranked a lowly 355, won his other career title four years ago — also on outdoor clay at Gstaad, Switzerland.