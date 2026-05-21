Victoria Mboko faces a potentially tricky draw in her second career French Open.

The Canadian, seeded ninth, faces world No. 65 Nikola Bartunkova of Czechia in the first round after the draw for the season's second Grand Slam was revealed Thursday.

Bartunova, 20, reached the third round at this year's Australian Open in her Grand Slam debut and advanced to the round of 16 on clay as a lucky loser at the Italian Open earlier this month, replacing an injured Mboko.

Mboko, 19, reached the third round of the French Open in her first career Grand Slam last year.

Leylah Fernandez is the other Canadian in the women's draw. Seeded 24th, Fernandez will meet world No. 80 Alycia Parks in the opening round.

Their career series is tied at 1-1. Fernandez's best showing at the French Open was a quarterfinal appearance in 2022.

On the men's side, Felix Auger-Aliassime leads the Canadian crew as the No. 4 seed.

The Montrealer will battle German veteran Daniel Altmaier, the world No. 65, in the first round. Their career series is tied at 2-2.

The other two Canadian men are unseeded.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo, ranked 46th, faces world No. 83 James Duckworth of Australia.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov, ranked 37th, will square off with a qualifier or lucky loser.