Andy Murray to play doubles with brother Jamie at Citi Open

Britain’s Andy Murray, right, and his brother Jamie Murray compete in doubles at the 2015 Davis Cup. (Alastair Grant/AP)

LONDON — Andy Murray will team up with brother Jamie to play doubles at the Citi Open in Washington as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.

Murray posted a video on Twitter confirming he will partner with Jamie in the tournament, which starts Saturday.

The former No. 1-ranked singles player has been limited to doubles since having a hip operation in January. He teamed up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in men’s doubles at Wimbledon and also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams.

Murray says he is "obviously very excited to be back on the court with (Jamie)," but did not disclose whether he is hoping to play at the U.S. Open, where he won the first of his three Grand Slam singles titles in 2012.

Murray says he is "hoping to have a good summer over in the States, keep progressing physically and hopefully get back on the singles courts soon."

