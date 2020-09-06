7 takeaways from first week of US Open: Canadian men make history

We’re now at the halfway stage of the US Open as the men’s and women’s fields are into their final 16.

Here are seven things we’ve learned so far through our first week of tennis in Flushing Meadows.

Shapovalov doing things the hard way

The stunning evolution of Canada as a tennis nation has continued.

For the first time in a Grand Slam singles event, Canada has three players inside the round of 16 as Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil are all still in the men’s field.

This is Shapovalov’s second career fourth-round appearance at a major and he has done it the hard way. After challenging four-set victories over American Sebastian Korda and Soonwoo Kwon of Korea, Shapovalov found himself down two sets to one, and trailing 5-2 in a fourth set to the 21st seed, Taylor Fritz. But the 21-year-old Canadian never panicked, seized a break of Fritz’s serve, eventually forced a tiebreak (which he won), and then rolled to take the fifth and deciding set, 6-2.

Felix hits another gear

During his development on the junior circuit to when he first arrived on tour, Auger-Aliassime has often been lauded by fellow players as the future of the sport and he’s making it crystal clear why with his clinical and devastating form at Flushing Meadows.

After fighting past Thiago Monteiro of Brazil in four sets, he won a combined 25 out of 26 service games in his next two matches, steamrolling three-time major champion Andy Murray and promising young Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

His speed and athleticism remain something to marvel at:

POINT OF THE TOURNAMENT NOMINEE tweener sprint to the net forehand flick for Felix Auger-Aliassime@felixtennis | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Xg9iwfmOQa — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2020

Auger-Aliassime is into the second week of a major for the first time in his career, and I can all but guarantee you, it won’t be the last.

Pospisil a revelation post-surgery

Since returning to the ATP Tour last summer after surgery for a herniated disk in his back, Pospisil has played arguably the best tennis of his career.

In that time, he has helped Canada reach its first-ever Davis Cup Final last fall, competed in an ATP final in Montpellier in February and recorded an incredible seven wins over top 20 opponents.

His latest feat came against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, a five-set come from behind win in three hours and 40 minutes.

Pospisil is peaking, and in his 30s, no less. After some tough injury seasons, that’s a positive development.

Djokovic is not human

With the level of tennis Novak Djokovic is producing right now, some feel like an 18th career Grand Slam and fourth US Open crown are a foregone conclusion.

Djokovic is now a sterling 26-0 in 2020 and it remains a tall order to win points off the world No. 1, let alone a set or a match.

Take a look at this exchange in his third-round match with Jan-Lennard Struff.

With Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer not competing, this tournament is Djokovic’s for the taking.

Mum’s the word

In the lead up event prior to New York, Victoria Azarenka won her first WTA title since Miami in 2016, capturing the Western & Southern Open.

Despite her fine play, the victory lost some of its luster as Naomi Osaka withdrew ahead of the final. Still, Azarenka has proven her performance was no anomaly.

The former two-time slam champion and world No. 1 has now won eight consecutive matches, having dropped just one set over the last two weeks.

It’s the best form she’s shown since leaving the tour in 2016 to have a baby.

Long-time rival and fellow mother Serena Williams is also stringing together quality tennis and has given herself another opportunity to tie Margaret Court’s all-time grand slam record of 24.

Williams comfortably won her first two matches, before meeting 2017 U.S Open champion Sloane Stephens in a serendipitous encounter. Williams survived 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The most surprising name in the round of 16 of the Open is Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria. The 32-year-old former Wimbledon semifinalist is at Flushing Meadows competing in her first pro event since 2017.

Pironkova, who gave birth in 2018, was granted a special ranking after maternity leave to earn a place in the main draw where she has more than capitalized on the opportunity.

She took out two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza in the second round and dropped just five games total to world No. 24 Donna Vekic.

How is that for a super mom?

Sofia Kenin looks to stay on top

American Sofia Kenin shocked the tennis world in Melbourne early this season, emerging to win her first career Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

At Flushing Meadows, she’s seeded second and has a target on her back, but that hasn’t stopped her from playing her powerful, competitive and scrappy brand of tennis that has her in the contention to add to the trophy haul.

After grinding out a difficult 7-6, 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur in the third round, Kenin channelled her inner Billie Jean King, stating: “Pressure is a privilege.”

While her serve and groundstrokes are impactful and dangerous, Kenin’s willpower remains her strongest asset.

Coronavirus has an impact

Just prior to the beginning of the US Open, the USTA announced one positive test for COVID-19 among its large field of competitors.

As a result, 22nd ranked Benoit Paire of France was forced to withdraw from the tournament, but his positive test has also had a dangerous trickle-down effect. In total, 11 other players had close contact with Paire, and were given additional, stricter health protocols to adhere to in order to compete at the Open.

One of them, Kristina Mladenovic, who commands the top seed in women’s doubles alongside partner Timea Babos, was also eventually forced to withdraw from the tournament after a quarantine notice was issued by health officials where her hotel was located.

The US Open has still managed to navigate these challenges mostly unscathed, but the top doubles team is out, and 14-day quarantines could be issued to a handful of players even after the tournament ends. This might impact their chances to compete in the clay-court season.