Bianca Andreescu and Kayla Cross will handle singles for Canada in Billie Jean King Cup tennis qualifying against host Kazakhstan on Friday.

Canada will be without its highest-ranked player after Victoria Mboko, the world No. 9, withdrew from the competition last month.

Cross, ranked No. 198 in the world, opens against No. 74 Yulia Putintseva in her first singles match.

Andreescu, ranked No. 130, follows against Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (No. 1,023).

Ariana Arseneault and Sasha Vagramov are slated for the doubles match Saturday.