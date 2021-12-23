Andy Murray receives wild-card entry for Australian Open

Andy Murray was awarded a wild-card entry into the Australian Open main draw on Thursday.

Murray, who has won three Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal, has finished runner-up five times in Australia, most recently in 2016.

Currently No. 134 on tour, Murray also received a wild-card for the 2021 Australian Open, but the former top-ranked men's player was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Australian Open is set to take place Jan. 17-30.