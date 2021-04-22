Auger-Aliassime beats Shapovalov in latest chapter of Canadian rivalry

BARCELONA, Spain -- Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 in an all-Canadian third-round match at the Barcelona Open on Thursday.

The 10th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, saved the only break point he faced on the clay court.

The seventh-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., could save only five of nine break points.

Shapovalov didn't appear to be at full health as a trainer looked at his shoulder during the match.

It was the third win in five career meetings against Shapovalov at the top level for the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime. The Montrealer is now 2-0 on clay against the 22-year-old Shapovalov.

Auger-Aliassime was far more effective on serve. He won 78 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, 15 percentage points better than Shapovalov.

The two players are longtime friends after coming up through the junior ranks. Shapovalov stayed at Auger-Aliassime's family's house during his improbable run to the Rogers Cup semifinals in 2017.

Auger-Aliassime will face No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the quarterfinals on Friday. Tsitsipas beat No. 14 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime is 2-3 against Tsitsipas lifetime, having lost the past three matches.