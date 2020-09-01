Auger-Aliassime defeats Monteiro to reach second round of US Open

NEW YORK — Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the second round of the U.S. Open after surviving a stiff test in his opener on Tuesday.

The No. 15 seed from Montreal beat world No. 83 Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-3. 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6) to win his first career main draw match at the Grand Slam after losing to fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov each of the past two years.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime made 62 unforced errors, 23 more than his opponent, but the Canadian had the big edge in winners (58-33). Both players struggled to generate any momentum without serve in a match that was just nine minutes short of hitting the four-hour mark.

Monteiro never broke Auger-Aliassime and had just two break-point opportunities — both in the fourth set.

As the score suggested, it was an extremely close match. Both players won 147 points.

Auger-Aliassime will face three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray of Great Britain in the second round. Murray rallied from two sets down to win a five-setter against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on Tuesday.

No. 25 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill squared off with Leonardo Mayer of Argentina, and Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil battled Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in first-round matches later Tuesday.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., the lone Canadian woman in the singles draw, met Vera Zvonareva in a first-round match later Tuesday.

Shapovalov, the No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., won his first-round match on Monday and will face world No. 73 Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea on Wednesday.

No fans are at the tournament this year because of COVID-19.