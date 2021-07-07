Auger-Aliassime falls to Berrettini in Wimbledon quarterfinals

auger-aliassime-wimbledon

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a return to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Alastair Grant/AP)

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 61 years to reach the Wimbledon semifinals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets.

The seventh-seeded Berrettini won 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court against a player he called "one of my best friends on tour."

Both players finished with more unforced errors than winners but Berrettini saved nine of the 12 break points he faced, compared to eight of 14 for Auger-Aliassime.

He is the second Italian man to ever make the last four at Wimbledon, after Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960. Berrettini also made the semis at the 2019 U.S. Open.

The 16th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, a 20-year-old from Canada, was trying to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal.

