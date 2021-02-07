Auger-Aliassime falls to Evans in Murray River Open final

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, reacts after losing a point. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Great Britain's Daniel Evans in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 in the Murray River Open final in Melbourne, Australia.

Auger-Aliassime, the third-ranked player at the tournament, was searching for his first ever ATP title in seven tries. However, 32 unforced errors and four double faults doomed the 20-year-old in the loss.

Canadians are now 0-for-8 in their last ATP tournament finals since Denis Shapovalov won in Stockholm back in 2019.

Evans, 30, won his first title in three tries. Evans was a finalist at the 2017 Sydney International tournament in Australia and the 2019 Delray Beach Open in the United States.

The Murray River Open served as a tune-up before the Australian Open, which begins Monday (Sunday night Eastern Time).

Auger-Aliassime will play German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in his first match of the major tournament Monday, hoping to improve on his first-round exit in last year's event.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close