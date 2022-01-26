Auger-Aliassime loses five-setter to Medvedev in Australian Open quarterfinal

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has fallen just short of a major upset at the Australian Open.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia rallied for a 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 win over the No. 9 seed from Montreal in a quarterfinal on Wednesday. The match lasted four hours 42 minutes.

He fought hard. He left it all out there. He went toe-to-toe with the favourite to win the @AustralianOpen.

In the end, it wasn't to be, and Medvedev defeats Félix Auger-Aliassime in a great 5-set comeback, 6-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Medvedev, who became the top-ranked player in the season-opening Grand Slam after Novak Djokovic was deported from the country, fought off a match point with serve while trailing 5-4 in the second set.

Medvedev then staved off three break points on his first service game in the fifth set. Immediately after that hold that tied it at 1-1, Medvedev recorded the decisive break as Auger-Aliassime double-faulted twice in the game.

Auger-Aliassime had a trainer come out to look at his right ankle after he held serve to narrow the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth set.

The Canadian had another break-point opportunity trailing 4-3, but Medvedev unleashed a service winner en route to the hold.

But it still wasn't over. Medvedev fell behind 15-40 with serve and up 5-4 before fighting back for the win.

Medvedev won the most recent Grand Slam -- the 2021 U.S. Open -- and lost to Djokovic in last year's Australian Open final.

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime was 0-3 against Medvedev coming into the match, including a loss in straight sets in last year's U.S. Open semifinal -- the Canadian's best performance at a Grand Slam -- and a 6-4, 6-0 defeat at the ATP Cup earlier this month in Australia.

Medvedev will now face No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the semifinals. Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head series 5-2, including wins in the last five matches.

No. 6 seed Rafael Nadal of Spain, bidding for a record 21st Grand Slam title, takes on No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the other semifinal. Nadal outlasted Canada's Denis Shapovalov in a five-set quarterfinal on Tuesday.