Auger-Aliassime wins in straight sets to advance to Los Cabos Open semifinals

Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime during his ATP EXHO singles match against Novak Djokovic on day two of the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham tennis club, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)

LOS CABOS, Mexico — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime continues to have a strong run at the Los Cabos Open.

The Montreal native defeated Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (3) to move on to the semifinals.

Auger-Aliassime hit 17 aces to Johnson's four and broke the American on one of seven attempts.

Ranked ninth in the world and the second seed in the tournament, Auger-Aliassime defeated Mexico's Alex Hernandez on Wednesday after receiving a bye into the round of 16.

The 21-year-old will next face either Cameron Norrie or Radu Albot on Friday for a spot in the final.

A win in the semifinals would pit Auger-Aliassime against either world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev or Miomir Kecmanovic, who will play against each other in the other semifinal match.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close