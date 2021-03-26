Auger-Aliassime wins in straight sets in first match at Miami Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Alliassime reacts after winning a point against Germany's Cedric-Marcel Stebe during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (Andy Brownbill/AP)

MIAMI -- Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the third round of the Miami Open.

The No. 11 seed from Montreal beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-4, 6-4 in a second-round match at the ATP Tour 1000 event on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, who got a first-round bye, won 81 per cent of points when he got his first serve in -- well above Herbert's 59 per cent clip.

Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals of the Miami Open the last time it was held in 2019.

``I also have a good vibe from this tournament so that always helps,'' Auger-Aliassime said. ``I thought it was a tricky first match ... Being ready for his best, being ready for the worst-case scenario really got me prepared mentally.''

Herbert, ranked 74th in the world, reached the final of a tournament in Marseille, France earlier this month. Auger-Aliassime now leads the career series between the two 2-1.

The Canadian will next face the winner of a match later Friday between American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald and No. 18 seed John Isner of the U.S. Isner beat Auger-Aliassime in the 2019 Miami semis.

On the women's side, No. 8 seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic in a second-round match later Friday.

No. 6 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and No. 12 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., will play their second-round matches on Saturday.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close