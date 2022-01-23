Australian Open Week 1 Takeaways: Shapovalov soars, Nadal eyes history

We are halfway through the first major on the tennis calendar in 2022. With the international standoff between Novak Djokovic and the government of Australia now in the rear-view mirror following the world No. 1’s deportation, it’s been the tennis that is taking over the headlines and rightfully so.

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime look to write more history for Canada as they are making a charge in Melbourne, Ashleigh Barty is eyeing a major on her home turf, and Rafael Nadal has the Grand Slam record in his grasp.

Here are five stories to keep an eye on after one week Down Under.

Denis soars in Melbourne, Felix looks to follow suit

For those who have had the privilege of watching Denis Shapovalov, it’s hard not to be mesmerized by his shot-making and sky-high potential. When the 21-year-old is using all his tools successfully, he’s one of the very best players in the world.

Shapovalov became just the third Canadian man to reach the Australian Open singles quarterfinal, with a decisive 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 upset victory over world No. 3 Alexander Zverev.

While his serve was firing, his ability to dictate from the baseline against the tall, powerful German was especially impressive. Shapovalov struck 35 winners in the match, and took control of his opportunities, converting four of six break points chances.

Shapovalov now joins Milos Raonic and Mike Belkin as the only Canadian men to reach the final eight in Melbourne.

In the press, he reflected on how special it is to make tennis history for Canada.

He is a quarterfinalist in Melbourne!

Denis Shapovalov told @MatchPointCAN how special it is to make history for Canada at the #AustralianOpen, and to potentially do so alongside good friend Felix Auger-Aliassime: pic.twitter.com/9eNMIrtNSQ — Match Point Canada (@MatchPointCAN) January 23, 2022

Next up for Shapovalov is a different kind of animal. He’ll face 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

Meantime, fellow countryman Felix Auger-Aliassime has been steadily taking care of business on the bottom half of the draw. After rallying past Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in a tough five-set first-rounder, the world No. 9 has hit his stride.

He comfortably dispatched Britain’s Dan Evans 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 to move into the Round of 16, and now prepares for 2018 Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic.

Nadal eyes a record 21 Grand Slams, Daniil wants a second

Rafael Nadal advanced to his 43rd career major quarterfinal, securing a place in the last eight of the Australian Open with a 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over France’s Adrian Mannarino.

While the score-line looks straightforward, the 81-minute first set featured one of the most extraordinary tiebreaks imaginable.

The Spaniard outlasted the savvy French veteran 16-14 in a 28-minute stretch of mesmerizing tennis, the longest tiebreak of Nadal’s career.

Highlights were aplenty.

There were several question marks surrounding Rafael Nadal as the 2022 season got underway with its ATP calendar in Australia. Particularly, if the 35-year-old could hold up physically, after enduring almost six months off tour with a painful foot injury, and then a bout with COVID-19 in late December.

The Spanish superstar has answered those questions in spades.

He began down under by winning his 89th ATP title at the Melbourne Summer Set. Now he is through to his 43rd career Grand Slam quarterfinal, looking in vintage form, having dropped just one set to Russian Karen Khachanov.

With world No. 1 Novak Djokovic having been deported from Australia due to his vaccination status, Nadal is in prime position to seize another major.

Three more match wins and he will surpass both Djokovic and Roger Federer for the all-time Grand Slam count.

On the other half of the draw, Daniil Medvedev is the highest-ranked player in the field and his world-class mastery of the hard court has helped him dispatch opponents with ease.

After coming through an electric second round clash where he had to not only see off Nick Kyrgios but also a vocal, unrelenting Aussie crowd, Medvedev looked sharp and unwavering in a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Botic van de Zandschulp.

As it stands now, Medvedev’s court coverage might be the very best in the world. Couple that with a first serve that regularly clips over 225 km/h and a world-class impenetrable backhand, and you have a perennial Grand Slam contender.

Barty continues to answer the call

She holds the torch as the women’s world No. 1 for a reason.

Ashleigh Barty has been unquestionably the star of the field through one week in Melbourne, roaring into the quarterfinals without having dropped a set.

Her consistency, variation, and game management have been unmatched. Barty finally had an incredible run of 63 consecutive holds of serve snapped in a 6-4, 6-3 win over Amanda Anisimova.

While the American managed to test her, Barty’s tactical solutions on court are sublime. She’ll change pace with a deadly backhand slice, open angles with her versatile forehand, and come up with a big serve anytime its needed.

Her secret is authenticity:

Barty will face another American, Jessica Pegula in her quarterfinals on Monday.

She is seeking to become the first home women’s champion at the event since Chris O’Neil’s title in 1978.

Veterans Monfils, Halep enjoy resurgence

Forget young blood.

Experience counts for plenty in tennis, especially in majors.

For Gael Monfils of France, he has rediscovered his love of the game. After a tumultuous two seasons which saw him fall 13 places down in the rankings outside the top 20, he’s again producing some of his best tennis, and entertaining crowds in the process with his charismatic skills on the court.

He’s reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2019 US Open and will get a rematch of that showdown with Italian Matteo Berrettini.

After coping with injuries to her shoulder and calf last season, two-time slam champion and 30-year-old Simona Halep is back and feeling healthy to begin 2022.

She is also turning back the clock, displaying her trademark counterpunching defence on court, and fighting spirit.

Halep, who turned pro in 2006, has already achieved a Hall of Fame worthy career, with 23 career titles including victories at the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon.

She looks as motivated as ever to add additional hardware and is comfortable on the hard courts in Melbourne. She was a finalist in Australia in 2018.

At the age of 36, Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi is the oldest player remaining in either singles draw, having made the second week of a major for the 10th time in her career.

Top contenders fall early in women’s field

Four-time slam champion Naomi Osaka made her return to the courts in Melbourne where she’s played remarkably well in the past, collecting two of her four majors.

While the tournament opened in solid fashion for the powerful baseliner with straight-set wins over Maria Camila Osorio and Madison Brengle, Osaka was stunned in the third round by mega-talented American, Amanda Anisimova.

The 20-year-old toppled Osaka in a thrilling three-set encounter, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, as she seized the final set super tiebreak 10-5 with relentless ball striking and pin point serving on big points.

World No. 3 and contender Garbine Muguruza faltered in the second round in Melbourne, suffering a surprise defeat to crafty competitor Alize Cornet.

Estonian Annett Kontaveit, who led the WTA in wins since last August, also fell shy of expectations. She was defeated by Denmark’s Clara Tauson.

Surprise US Open champion Emma Raducanu was dispatched in the second round by Montenegrin, Danka Kovinic.

It was also a disappointing return to the Grand Slam stage for US Open finalist and Montreal native, Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Australian wild-card Maddison Inglis defeated Fernandez 6-4, 6-2.

The Canadian has immense talent, work ethic, and potential, and at just 19 years of age, it’s normal to experience some growing pains.

Fortunately, she’ll have plenty of time to regroup and find her tennis for the long 2022 calendar year.

Remain patient, Canada.