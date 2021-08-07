Bianca Andreescu receives first-round bye in National Bank Open

Reigning champion Bianca Andreescu has received a first-round bye for the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Tennis Canada released the first-round matches Saturday for the women’s singles event at IGA Stadium in Montreal.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., captured the 2019 title in Toronto after Serena Williams retired due to injury during the first set of the final. The National Bank Open was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21-year-old Andreescu, who is ranked No. 5 on the WTA Tour, holds the No. 2 seed in this year's tournament.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino will play American Madison Keys and Carolina Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the first round.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, from Laval, Que., awaits a qualifier for her first-round match. Fernandez will then take on Andreescu should she advance to the second round.

First-round action for the women's tournament at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, previously known as the Rogers Cup, begins Monday. All matches featuring Canadians have been highlighted in bold.

Section 1: First-round matches

- Dayana Yastremska (UKR) vs. [WC] Sloane Stephens (USA)

- Paula Badosa (ESP) vs. Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

- [WC] Rebecca Marino (CAN) vs. [16] Madison Keys (USA)

- [11] Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs. Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

- Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) vs. Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

- Alison Riske (USA) vs. Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Byes: [1] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR), [8] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

Section 2: First-round matches

- Donna Vekic (CRO) vs. Qualifier (TBD)

- Qualifier (TBD) vs. Qualifier (TBD)

- [14] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs. Qualifier (TBD)

- [12] Elena Rybakina vs. Liudmila Samsonova (RUS)

- [WC] Caroline Zhao (CAN) vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

- Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs. Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Byes: [4] Karolina Pliskova (CZE), [5] Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

Section 3: First-round matches

- Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs. Fiona Ferro (FRA)

- Magda Linette (POL) vs. Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

- [9] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs. Camila Giorgi (ITA)

- [15] Cori Gauff (USA) vs. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)

- Shelby Rogers (USA) vs. Qualifier (TBD)

- Shuai Zhang (CHN) vs. Johanna Konta (GBR)

Byes: [3] Elina Svitolina (UKR), [7] Petra Kvitova (CZE)

Section 4: First-round matches

- Danielle Collins (USA) vs. Jil Teichmann (SUI)

- Anett Kontaveit (EST) vs. Jessica Pegula (USA)

- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) vs. Qualifier (TBD)

- Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs. Qualifier (TBD)

- Petra Martic (CRO) vs. Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

- [WC] Leylah Annie Fernandez (CAN) vs. Qualifier (TBD)

Byes: [2] Bianca Andreescu (CAN), [6] Simona Halep (ROU)