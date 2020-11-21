Bulgarian tennis player gets lifetime ban for match-fixing

(Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

LONDON — The Tennis Integrity Unit has banned Bulgarian player Aleksandrina Naydenova for life and fined her $150,000 for match-fixing offences.

Naydenova "had partaken in match-fixing activity multiple times between 2015 and 2019,'' the anti-corruption body said in a statement Friday.

The 28-year-old Naydenova, whose highest WTA singles ranking was 218, had been provisionally suspended Dec. 27 last year prior to a disciplinary hearing.

The TIU said Naydenova committed 13 breaches of the Tennis Anti-corruption Program with 12 of them relating to match-fixing and one relating to "several incidents of non-co-operation'' with the investigation.

The sanction means that Naydenova "is permanently prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis.''

