Team Canada has advanced to the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers after defeating host Mexico on Sunday to win the Group A playoffs at Club Sonoma.

Victoria Mboko of Toronto defeated Renata Zarazua 6-1, 6-1 in a tidy 53 minutes, while American-Canadian Carson Branstine bounced Julia Garcia 6-3, 7-6 to sweep the best-of-three final.

Had Canada dropped one of its singles matches, it would have had to play a must-win doubles match with Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mboko scheduled to face Giuliana Olmos and Zarazua.

Canada beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday to force Sunday's winner-take-all showdown. Mexico beat Denmark 2-1 on Friday.

American-Canadian Carson Branstine got the showdown against Mexico off to a great start with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) singles victory over Julia Garcia.

Branstine, who represented the United States before switching to Canada — the birth country of her mother — in 2017, needed one hour, 39 minutes to beat the 22-year-old crowd favourite.

Branstine finished with one ace, three double faults, 3-of-4 break points saved and 2-of-5 break points won. She won 65 per cent of her points on serve and won 2-of-10 return games.

Garcia finished with two aces, no double faults, 3-of-5 break points saved, and 1-of-11 break points won, and only won 1-of-11 return games.