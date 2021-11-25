Canada loses to Sweden in opening Davis Cup tie

Elias Ymer speaks with Arash Madani following his Davis Cup Finals match win over Canada's Steven Diez and looks ahead at his brother Mikael Ymer's upcoming match against Vasek Pospisil.

Canada has dropped its opening Davis Cup tie against Sweden.

Elias Ymer of Sweden beat Toronto's Steven Diez 6-4, 6-2 before his brother Mikael Ymer beat Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4 in the second singles match to give the Swedes an insurmountable lead on Thursday in Madrid.

A doubles match will finish the tie later Thursday.

Canada, the runner-up the last time the event was played in 2019, does not have its three top singles players -- Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime or Milos Raonic.

Canada faces Kazakhstan on Sunday. The Canadians must win and have Kazakhstan beat Sweden to have any chance of advancing.

