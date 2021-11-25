Canada loses to Sweden in opening Davis Cup tie

Canada has dropped its opening Davis Cup tie against Sweden.

Elias Ymer of Sweden beat Toronto's Steven Diez 6-4, 6-2 before his brother Mikael Ymer beat Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4 in the second singles match to give the Swedes an insurmountable lead on Thursday in Madrid.

A doubles match will finish the tie later Thursday.

Canada, the runner-up the last time the event was played in 2019, does not have its three top singles players -- Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime or Milos Raonic.

Canada faces Kazakhstan on Sunday. The Canadians must win and have Kazakhstan beat Sweden to have any chance of advancing.