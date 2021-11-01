Canada notches doubles win to beat France at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Rebecca Marino and Gaby Dabrowski beat Clara Burel and Alize Cornet 6-3, 7-6 (6) to give Canada a 2-1 win over defending champion France in the opening tie for both teams at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague on Monday.

Marino bounced back after losing 6-4, 7-5 (6) in a singles match against Cornet in the second rubber.

Earlier, Montreal's Francoise Abanda upset Fiona Ferro 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Canada faces Russia on Tuesday.

Abanda, ranked 353rd in the world, rallied from a 2-0 hole in the second set for the win against the 105th-ranked Ferro in Prague.

It was Abanda's fifth consecutive win in Billie Jean King Cup play.

“I don’t know what it is, I always play some good tennis here," the Montreal native said. "I’m so pleased with my performance."

Abanda played just two tournaments in the first seven months of the year before starting a more consistent schedule in August.

Canada does not have its top two singles players -- reigning U.S. Open finalist Leylah Annie Fernandez and 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

All of the matches are on Sportsnet.