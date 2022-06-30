Canada's Andreescu ousted from Wimbledon after falling to No. 17 seed Rybakina

Canada's Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during their WTA tournament round of sixteen tennis match in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Michael Sohn/AP Photo)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu is out of Wimbledon after dropping a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) decision to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Rybakina fired four aces to Andreescu's two, and converted on three of four break points.

Rybakina also won 80 per cent of her first-serve points, while Andreescu won 65 per cent of hers.

The 23-year-old Rybakina, seeded 17th in the women's draw, will next meet China's Qinwen Zheng, 19, in the tournament's third round.

Andreescu, 22, advanced to the second round at the All England Tennis Club for the first time in her career after breezing past American Emina Bektas 6-1, 6-3 in Tuesday's opener.

On the men's side, No. 17 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., the last remaining Canadian in singles play, was scheduled to meet American Brandon Nakashima on Thursday.

