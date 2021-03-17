Canada's Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez advance in Mexico, Raonic ousted

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates winning a point. (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez had successful outings Wednesday in Mexico. Fellow Canadian Milos Raonic did not.

The 20-year-old Aliassime beat another 20-year-old, American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at the Mexican Open.

The Montrealer, seeded seventh in Acapulco, needed one hour 38 minutes to top his 92nd-ranked opponent at the ATP-500 level tournament.

Auger-Aliassime will face either No. 1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece or American John Isner next.

The fourth-seeded Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., didn't make it out of the second round, getting upset by his 71st-ranked Dominik Koepfer of Germany.

The German took the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2 in one hour 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, Fernandez toppled Slovakia's Kristina Kulkova in the round of 16 at the Monterrey Open.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, of Laval, Que., downed Kulkova 6-1, 6-4 in one hour seven minutes to reach the quarters.

Next up for Fernandez at the ATP 250 tournament is Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova.

