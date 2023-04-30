Canada’s Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to doubles quarterfinals in Madrid

Felix Auger Aliassime, seen in this file photo, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open in doubles with partner Denis Shapovalov. (Jim Rassol/AP)

MADRID — Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov earned a 6-4, 6-2 second-round win over Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara on Sunday at the Madrid Open.

The Canadian duo had six aces to two double faults, while winning 82 per cent of first-serve points as they advanced to the men’s doubles quarterfinals.

They also broke on three of their four opportunities.

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov will play Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer on Wednesday for a chance to make it into the semifinals.

In women’s doubles action, Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil’s Luisa Stefani defeated Erika Andreeva and Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 7-5 in second-round action.

Dabrowski and Stefani had three aces, won 73.2 per cent of first-serve points and went 3-of-8 on break point opportunities.

More from Sportsnet
Canada’s Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov both lose singles matches at Madrid Open
Nick Kyrgios joins Canada’s Auger-Aliassime, others on Team World for Laver Cup

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.