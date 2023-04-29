Nick Kyrgios joins Canada’s Auger-Aliassime, others on Team World for Laver Cup

Another piece is in place for defending Laver Cup champion Team World.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios will join Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe for the tournament in Vancouver.

The Laver Cup, which will take place Sept. 22-24 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, will see six of the top men’s players from across Europe battle six elite players from around the world.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are the first players confirmed for the six-man European squad.

Kyrgios represented Team World in four of the five editions of the Laver Cup but missed last year’s event, where the team won its first title.