Canada’s Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov lose in Wimbledon tune-up events

denis-shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts after he plays a return to Cameron Norrie of Britain during their semifinal singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered semifinal losses Saturday at warmup events ahead of Wimbledon.

Shapovalov, the No. 2 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., dropped a 7-5, 6-3 decision to Britain’s Cameron Norrie at the Fever-Tree Championships in London.

Norrie will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final after the top-seeded Italian defeated Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) decision to Ugo Humbert of France in a battle of unseeded players at the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany.

Russia’s Andrey Rublev, the No. 4 seed, defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the other semifinal. Rublev and Humbert will meet in the final on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, defeated Swiss star Roger Federer earlier in the week.

Main draw play at Wimbledon begins June 28.

More from Sportsnet
naomi-osaka
Osaka to skip Wimbledon but compete at Tokyo Olympics
Associated Press
Rafael-Nadal
'Listening to my body': Rafael Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.