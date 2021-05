Canada's Bianca Andreescu advances to Strasbourg quarterfinal

STRASBOURG, France -- Canada's Bianca Andreescu is heading to the quarterfinals of the Strasbourg Open.

The tournament's No. 1 seed, from Mississauga, Ont., beat Belgian qualifier Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday at the WTA Tour 250 clay-court event.

Swift work from the top seed

@Bandreescu_ eases into the Strasbourg quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Zanevska!#IS21 pic.twitter.com/WzCqyd8QBX — wta (@WTA) May 25, 2021

Andreescu, the world No. 7, won all five of her break points against the 259th-ranked Zanevska.

The Canadian has now won two matches in a row after a seven-week absence.

Andreescu suffered a foot injury in the final of the Miami Open in early April.

The 20-year-old Andreescu tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain for the start of the clay-court season and didn't play in Madrid or Rome.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion is 11-3 in 2021.

Andreescu will next face the winner of a match between No. 6 seed Zhang Shuai of China and Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

The event serves as a tune-up for next week's French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season.