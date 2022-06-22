Canada's Bianca Andreescu heading to quarterfinals at Bad Homburg Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu returns a ball to Italy's Martina Trevisan during the WTA Tour singles match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Tuesday June 21, 2022. (Joaquim Ferreira/dpa via AP)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu beat Great Britain's Katie Swan 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the WTA Tour's Bad Homburg Open on Wednesday in Germany.

With the win, Andreescu secured a quarterfinal matchup against No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

It marks Andreescu's second quarterfinal appearance since she returned to tennis in April following a six-plus-month absence.

The 22-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., is ranked 64th in the world.

Andreescu is 1-0 against Kasatkina, the world No. 13, with the win coming en route to her title at the 2019 Rogers Cup in Toronto.

More from Sportsnet
Canada's Bianca Andreescu upsets Trevisan at Bad Homburg Open
Canada's Andreescu eliminated from German Open with second-round loss to Pliskova
When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close