Canada's Bianca Andreescu heading to quarterfinals at Bad Homburg Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu beat Great Britain's Katie Swan 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the WTA Tour's Bad Homburg Open on Wednesday in Germany.

With the win, Andreescu secured a quarterfinal matchup against No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

It marks Andreescu's second quarterfinal appearance since she returned to tennis in April following a six-plus-month absence.

The 22-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., is ranked 64th in the world.

Andreescu is 1-0 against Kasatkina, the world No. 13, with the win coming en route to her title at the 2019 Rogers Cup in Toronto.