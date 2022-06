Canada's Bianca Andreescu beat No. 7 seed Martina Trevisan of Italy 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Bad Homburg Open in Germany.

Andreescu is now 2-0 against Trevisan, having also beaten her in 2017.

The Canadian will next face world No. 223 Katie Swan of Great Britain, who upset Sloane Stephens.

The Bad Homburg Open is a grass-court tune-up for Wimbledon, which starts next week.

Andreescu returned to tennis in April after taking more than six months off.