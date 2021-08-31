Canada's Denis Shapovalov cruises into second round at US Open

Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, reacts after defeating Federico Delbonis, of Argentina, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. (John Minchillo/AP)

NEW YORK -- Canada's Denis Shapovalov cruised into the second round of men's singles competition at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 win over Argentina's Federico Delbonis on Tuesday.

The seventh seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., fired 14 aces and won 90 per cent of first serve points.

Shapovalov did not face break point and broke Delbonis five times on 11 chances in a match that lasted one hour 48 mintues.

The Canadian outscored Delbonis 38-11 on winners and complemented his service game by claiming nine of 11 net points.

Shapovalov will face either Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain or Tommy Paul of the United States in the second round.

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil faced Italy's Fabio Fognini later Tuesday.

In evening action, 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was set to face Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in a women's first-round match.

