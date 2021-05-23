Canada's Denis Shapovalov pulls out of French Open with shoulder injury

Canada's Denis Shapovalov. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open tennis tournament due to a shoulder injury.

He made the announcement Sunday via a Twitter post.

"I'm saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I've made the difficult decision to withdrawal from @rolandgarros. Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros."

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., reached the final of the Geneva Open on Saturday but dropped a 7-6 (6), 6-4 decision to Norway's Casper Ruud.

The main draw of the second Grand Slam of the season starts May 30.

Shapovalov is the top-ranked Canadian on the ATP Tour at No. 14.

