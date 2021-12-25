Canada's Denis Shapovalov tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Australia

Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shapovalov said he tested positive for the virus upon his arrival in Sydney and is isolating in accordance with protocols. The 22-year-old is experiencing minor symptoms and is hoping to return to the court when it is safe to do so.

Shapovalov made his way over to Australia on Thursday to prepare for the start of the ATP Cup followed by the Australian Open which is the first Grand Slam in 2022. The Australian Open will be taking place in its usual calendar slot from January 17, after the tournament was delayed to February this year due to the pandemic.

The status of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been a doubt for the Australian Open because of a new vaccine mandate, as the nine-time champion refuses to disclose his vaccination status.