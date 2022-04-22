Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Barcelona Open quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns a shot from Miomir Kecmanovic, of Serbia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open.

The No. 3 seed, from Montreal, beat No. 13 seed Frances Tiafoe of the United States 7-5, 6-4 in the round-of-16 on Friday.

With the win, Auger-Aliassime advances to face No. 6 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina later Friday.

The career series between the two players is tied at 1-1.

Auger-Aliassime won his first career ATP Tour title earlier this year at Rotterdam, but had lost five of his past six matches heading into Barcelona.

