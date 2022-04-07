Felix Auger-Aliassime upset in Grand Prix Hassan II quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to Alex Molcan Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II ATP event 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7).

Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament as its top seed but got upset by Molcan.

The 21-year-old Montreal native committed 10 double faults in the match as unforced errors of his own factored into his defeat.

Molcan is ranked 65th in the world while Auger-Aliassime is ranked No. 9.

The Slovak will next see the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp in the semifinals of the event.