Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski advances to second round of Wimbledon mixed doubles

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, left, and Croatia's Mate Pavic celebrate after defeating Hungary's Timea Babos and partner India's Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Australian partner John Peers are off to the second round of the mixed doubles competition at Wimbledon.

The fourth-seeded duo defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Uruguay's Ariel Behar 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to advance in 62 minutes.

Next up for Dabrowski and Peers is the unseeded Brazilian tandem of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Bruno Soares in Sunday's second round.

Dabrowski is the last Canadian standing at Wimbledon after Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime were all eliminated in singles play.

The Ottawa native is also alive in women's doubles with partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico.

Their third-round match is also set for Sunday.

