Canada's Galarneau ousted from VanOpen with three-set loss to Verdasco

Canada's Alexis Galarneau was bounced in the second round of the Odlum Brown VanOpen on Thursday with a 6-2, 4-6, 2-6 loss to Fernando Verdasco.

Galarneau, of Laval, Que., advanced from the opening round in a walkover after two sets against Yoshihito Nishioka on Tuesday to play the former world No. 7 Verdasco for a quarterfinal berth.

Along with Canadian partner Benjamin Sigouin, Galarneau also fell in the men's doubles quarterfinals to India's Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri 6-4, 6-4.

In women's doubles action, the pairing of Vancouver native Rebecca Marino and Heather Watson fell in the quarterfinals with a 4-6, 3-6 loss to Oksana Kalashnikova and Nao Hibino.

In other quarterfinal action, fellow Canadian Eugenie Bouchard and 17-year-old partner Kayla Cross of London, Ont., lost 6-1, 6-3 to Asia Muhammad and Miyu Kato.

Vasek Pospisil stands as the lone Canadian remaining as he is set to compete in the men's singles quarterfinal on Friday against Gilles Simon.