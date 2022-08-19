Canada's Galarneau ousted from VanOpen with three-set loss to Verdasco

Alexis Galarneau of Canada walks off the court after losing to Grigor Dimitrov of Belarus during first round of play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Tuesday August 9, 2022 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

Canada's Alexis Galarneau was bounced in the second round of the Odlum Brown VanOpen on Thursday with a 6-2, 4-6, 2-6 loss to Fernando Verdasco.

Galarneau, of Laval, Que., advanced from the opening round in a walkover after two sets against Yoshihito Nishioka on Tuesday to play the former world No. 7 Verdasco for a quarterfinal berth.

Along with Canadian partner Benjamin Sigouin, Galarneau also fell in the men's doubles quarterfinals to India's Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri 6-4, 6-4.

In women's doubles action, the pairing of Vancouver native Rebecca Marino and Heather Watson fell in the quarterfinals with a 4-6, 3-6 loss to Oksana Kalashnikova and Nao Hibino. 

In other quarterfinal action, fellow Canadian Eugenie Bouchard and 17-year-old partner Kayla Cross of London, Ont., lost 6-1, 6-3 to Asia Muhammad and Miyu Kato.

Vasek Pospisil stands as the lone Canadian remaining as he is set to compete in the men's singles quarterfinal on Friday against Gilles Simon.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close