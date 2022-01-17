Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez eliminated in first round of Australian Open

Leylah Fernandez of Canada plays a backhand return to Maddison Inglis of Australia during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Simon Baker/AP)

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez has once again come up short at the Australian Open.

Fernandez lost to Australian wild card entry Maddison Inglis 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament.

For Inglis, it was her first win in a Grand Slam main draw. She lost in the first round at last year's Australian Open to then defending champion Sofia Kenin.

It's the third straight year that the 19-year-old Fernandez, who was runner-up to Emma Raducanu at last year's U.S Open, has lost in the first round at Melbourne Park.

Ranked No. 24 in the world, Fernandez had 30 unforced errors and only eight winners, and was broken three times.

The Laval, Que., native saved two match points before Ingis, who is ranked 133rd, served out 6-4, 6-2 on 1573 Arena.

