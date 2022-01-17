Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez eliminated in first round of Australian Open

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez has once again come up short at the Australian Open.

Fernandez lost to Australian wild card entry Maddison Inglis 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament.

Simply not Leylah's day.

Wild card Maddison Inglis stuns 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the #AusOpen.

It's the first main draw win of her career.

Leylah simply never found her range, and struggled on serve all match. — Ben Lewis (@BenLewisSN590) January 18, 2022

For Inglis, it was her first win in a Grand Slam main draw. She lost in the first round at last year's Australian Open to then defending champion Sofia Kenin.

It's the third straight year that the 19-year-old Fernandez, who was runner-up to Emma Raducanu at last year's U.S Open, has lost in the first round at Melbourne Park.

Ranked No. 24 in the world, Fernandez had 30 unforced errors and only eight winners, and was broken three times.

The Laval, Que., native saved two match points before Ingis, who is ranked 133rd, served out 6-4, 6-2 on 1573 Arena.

For Inglis, it was a first win in a Grand Slam main draw. She lost in the first round at last year's Australian Open to then defending champion Sofia Kenin.