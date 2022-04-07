Canada's Leylah Fernandez bounced by Magda Linette in Charleston Open

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Shelby Rogers at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Canada's Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated from the Charleston Open, falling to Poland's Magda Linette 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 32 Thursday.

Fernandez, who entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed, got a first-round bye into her round-of-32 match with Linette.

Linette dominated with her serve, smashing 10 aces during the match, including five alone in the third and deciding set.

The 19-year-old Fernandez entered the event as the 19th ranked player in the world.

Linette was ranked 64th.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close