Canada's Rebecca Marino qualifies for main draw of French Open

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino made it into the main draw of the French Open after a convincing 6-2, 6-0, victory over Seone Mendez of Australia on Friday.

It's the first time Marino has qualified for the main draw at Roland Garros since reaching the third round of the major tournament in 2011.

Other Canadians in the women's division include Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., who is seeded No. 17 and will face France's Kristina Mladenovic in the opening round Monday, and Bianca Andreescu from Mississauga, Ont., who will face off against a qualifier.

No. 14 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., meets Denmark's Holger Rune on Monday in the men's division while No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal awaits a qualifier.