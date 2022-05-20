Canada's Rebecca Marino qualifies for main draw of French Open

Rebecca Marino of Canada plays a backhand return to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino made it into the main draw of the French Open after a convincing 6-2, 6-0, victory over Seone Mendez of Australia on Friday.

It's the first time Marino has qualified for the main draw at Roland Garros since reaching the third round of the major tournament in 2011.

Other Canadians in the women's division include Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., who is seeded No. 17 and will face France's Kristina Mladenovic in the opening round Monday, and Bianca Andreescu from Mississauga, Ont., who will face off against a qualifier.

No. 14 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., meets Denmark's Holger Rune on Monday in the men's division while No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal awaits a qualifier.

More from Sportsnet
Nadal, Djokovic could await Canada's Auger-Aliassime at French Open
Djokovic shows he's back in top form with Italian Open title
When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close